European shares rise ahead of Britain's EU referendum result

* European markets make fifth straight day of gains
* STOXX 600 rises 1.5 percent to two week high
* Banks post strongest five-day winning streak since 2011
* Italian lenders outperform as govt bond yields drop
* Miners propped up by firmer copper prices
By Danilo Masoni
MILAN, June 23 European shares rose for the
fifth day running on Thursday, assisted by firmer banks and
miners and expectations that Britain would vote to stay in the
European Union.
The pan-European STOXX 600 and FTSEurofirst 300
indexes rose 1.5 and 1.3 percent respectively, both
ending at their highest point in about two weeks.
The gains follow a sell-off in the previous week when
concerns over a possible Brexit mounted, depressing them to
their lowest level since February and pushing investors towards
safe haven assets like gold and the German bund.
"For weeks, market participants have been speculating about
what might the outcome of the Brexit vote will be. While the
results are not due in until the early hours of Friday, it looks
like the bookies and the markets have made up their minds," Gai
Capital analyst Fawad Razaqzada said.
Voting in Britain's referendum on EU membership will end at
2100 GMT, with the final result expected by 0600 GMT Friday.
A series of last-minute opinion polls carried out before the
vote started and bookmaker odds have all pointed to a rise in
support for the "Remain" camp, propping up risky assets like
equities and sending the sterling to a 2016 high.
Razaqzada said a victory of the "Remain" camp could still
help stocks and the pound extend the gains although some of that
potential had already been priced in.
Banks rose 2.7 percent, making the best five-day
winning streak since 2011, helped by prospects of a defeat of
the "Leave" camp in the UK vote.
Spanish lender Santander, which has a meaningful UK
exposure, rose 4.3 percent, while Italian banks
outperformed as expectations the UK will remain in the EU pushed
Italian government bond yields down sharply. Italian banks are
particularly exposed to sovereign debt.
Mining stocks such as Glencore also advanced as
London copper prices neared two-week highs.
