Banks lead European shares towards for worst-ever daily fall after Brexit vote

LONDON, June 24 European shares plummeted more
than 8 percent on Friday, led by the banking sector, and headed
for their biggest ever one-day percentage fall after Britain
voted to leave the European Union after a landmark referendum.
British Prime Minister David Cameron said that he would
resign following the results.
The FTSEurofirst 300 was down 8.5 percent at
1,244.03 points by 0723 GMT after falling up to 1,239.68. The
pan-European STOXX Europe 600 slumped 8.8 percent.
Financial stocks bore the brunt of the sell-off, with the
European banking index falling 14 percent, putting it on
track for its worst ever one-day percentage fall as well.
European insurers were down 12.7 percent, while auto
shares fell 10.5 percent.
Shares in Barclays slumped 25 percent, Royal Bank
of Scotland was down 23 percent and Lloyds fell
23 percent.
