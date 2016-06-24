European shares sent reeling by British exit vote

* FTSEurofirst 300 down 7.5 pct
* Brexit vote hits banks most
* Major UK banks down up to 20 pct
* 650 bln euros wiped off European market cap
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, June 24 European shares, led by the
region's banks, felt the full force of Britain's vote to leave
the European Union on Friday, falling by 7 percent as shockwaves
spread across global markets.
Sterling hit a 31-year low in its biggest-ever fall and
Japan's Nikkei dropped 7.9 percent. In Europe, the slide
in stocks wiped off about 650 billion euros ($726 billion) from
the market value of Europe's listed shares.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 was down 7.3
percent at 1,261.23 points by 0756 GMT after falling as low as
1,241.94, while the broader STOXX Europe 600 index was
down 7.5 percent. Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 fell 4.3
percent, with volumes hitting more than 100 percent of their
90-day daily average in just one hour of trading.
"The single-largest macro risk for Europe this year ... has
crystallised," Goldman Sachs said in a note. "The decision
lowers the growth outlook for the UK and Europe amid heightened
policy uncertainty and threatens tighter financial conditions."
Euro zone banks fell 14.5 percent and were on track
for their biggest ever one-day fall on concerns over the fallout
of the vote on a regional economy already struggling with low
growth. European insurers were down 12.7 percent, while
auto shares fell 10.5 percent.
Barclays, Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds
plunged 16.6 to 20 percent. Gold producers Randgold
Resources and Fresnillo rose more than 11
percent on expectations that gold, seen as a safe-haven asset,
will rise further.
Quitting the EU could cost Britain access to the EU's single
market and mean it must seek new trade accords with countries
around the world.
The United Kingdom itself could break apart, with leaders in
Scotland - where nearly two-thirds of voters voted to stay in
the EU - calling for a new vote on independence.
"There is the potential for knock-on consequences for
market-moving issues like trade, labour mobility and foreign
investment," Rick Lacaille, global chief investment officer at
State Street Global Advisors, said.
"How the EU strikes a balance between facilitating a swift
UK exit to reduce risk as quickly as possible, and discouraging
similar movements in other countries, will be important."
($1 = 0.8947 euros)
(Editing by Vikram Subhedar and Alexander Smith)