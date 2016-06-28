European shares up for first time in three days after Brexit battering

(ADVISORY - Follow European and UK stock markets in real time
* Pan-European STOXX 600 bounces 2.6 percent
* Index had slumped 11 percent in previous two days
* Lloyds surges as financials lead market rebound
* Volkswagen rises after U.S. settlement deal
By Sudip Kar-Gupta and Danilo Masoni
LONDON/MILAN, June 28 European shares rose for
the first time in three days on Tuesday after a heavy sell-off
following Britain's shock vote to leave the European Union, with
battered financial stocks leading the bounce.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index, which had slumped
11 percent in the last two sessions, ended up 2.6 percent, while
the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 2.4
percent.
Insurance and banking stocks climbed, after
suffering the worst of the market rout. Legal & General
was up almost 8 percent after it said its balance sheet had
proved resilient to the Brexit vote and it had trimmed its
exposure to riskier assets beforehand.
Elsewhere among financials, Lloyds, Bankia
and Intesa rose between 4.8 percent and 8.3
percent, but UBS fell 2 percent, weighed down by price
target cuts, and UniCredit declined 1.5 percent,
giving up earlier gains in the last stretch of the session.
Shares in Volkswagen rose 1.7 percent after the
German automaker agreed to pay more than $15.3 billion to settle
charges that it cheated on U.S. diesel emissions tests. Baader
Bank analyst Klaus Breitenbach said the deal removed some
uncertainties but he remained cautious on the stock due to other
outstanding legal risks.
Shares in oil majors also advanced to add a further
stabilising effect to the market, with oil prices climbing as a
looming strike in Norway threatened to cut output in western
Europe's biggest producer.
Clairinvest fund manager Ion-Marc Valahu said one factor
helping to calm investors was the lack of any evident rush among
British and European politicians to invoke Article 50 of the
EU's Lisbon Treaty, which sets out the process for a state to
leave the bloc.
"Given the magnitude of the sell-off we had in the last two
days, it was natural that we would rebound, and the fact that
there is no rush to trigger Article 50 is helping to calm things
down a bit," Valahu said.
Others remained wary of buying into the rally, pointing to
persistent pressure on the British market, such as a downgrade
of the United Kingdom's credit rating from Standard & Poor's.
"This looks like a classic dead cat bounce," ETX Capital's
head of trading, Joe Rundle, said.
(Editing by Louise Ireland)