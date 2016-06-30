Deutsche Bank lags as European shares extend post-Brexit bounce

(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on
* STOXX 600 ends up, but has worst month since January
* Deutsche Bank touches new record low after Fed, IMF blows
* UniCredit rises as new CEO appointed
* Britain's FTSE ends June on 2016 high
* Utilities, food, oil indexes erase post-Brexit losses
By Danilo Masoni
MILAN, June 30 European shares rose for a third
straight session on Thursday, with expectations of central bank
stimulus helping ease jitters over Britain's vote last week to
exit the European Union.
Deutsche Bank however fell to an all-time low after its U.S.
unit failed stress tests and the IMF said the German bank was
the biggest potential risk to the wider financial system.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 1 percent,
reversing initial weakness. The index ended June with its worst
monthly performance since January and is still 4.8 percent below
levels reached before the shock UK vote, which triggered worries
about political risk in Europe, hitting bank stocks.
"Investors are expecting more central bank stimulus and this
explains why European shares are rebounding," said Yann Quelenn,
Swissquote Bank market analyst in Geneva.
The UK'S FTSE closed at its highest level for 2016,
having completely erased the Brexit sell-off, boosted late in
the session by comments from Bank of England Governor Mark
Carney who said the central bank would probably need to pump
more stimulus into Britain's economy.
Swissquote's Quelenn said bank stocks were however likely to
remain under pressure and that any more sign of EU dislocation
could weigh particularly on Italian and German lenders.
"Italian banks have a bad loan problem, while Germans are
seen as fragile due to their high derivative exposure," he said.
Deutsche Bank fell 2.7 percent after touching 12.05 euros,
an all-time intraday low. The U.S. Federal Reserve said late on
Wednesday that its U.S. unit had failed stress tests yet again
this year because of poor risk management and financial
planning, not for lack of capital.
The International Monetary Fund also delivered a blow to
Germany's biggest bank by saying its links to the world's
largest lenders made it a bigger potential risk to the wider
financial system than any other global bank.
Italian lenders reversed initial weakness with the bank
sector index ending up 2.1 percent after the
European Commission authorised a six-month guarantee scheme to
provide liquidity to solvent banks in case of need.
UniCredit rose 2.3 percent as it picked Jean
Pierre Mustier to become its new CEO, a choice likely to lead to
a multi-billion-euro capital increase and asset sales to boost
the bank's financial strength.
Royal Bank of Scotland, down more 30 percent since
the Brexit vote, fell another 4.7 percent after Morgan Stanley
cut its rating on the stock to "equal weight" from "overweight".
Europe's utilities, food and beverage <.SX3P, and
oil and gas sector indexes were among the top gainers,
all recovering from the steep losses suffered after the UK vote.
