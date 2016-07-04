European shares end post-Brexit rally; Monte Paschi hits record low

(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on

* Pan-European index STOXX 600 down 0.7 percent
* Italy's Monte Paschi hits new record low after ECB request
* Miners rise as China stimulus hopes lift copper prices
By Danilo Masoni
MILAN, July 4 European shares ended a four-day
winning streak on Monday with battered banking sector stocks
offsetting gains among mining stocks bosted by higher metals
prices.
Monte dei Paschi fell more than 10 percent to a fresh record
low as a European Central Bank request to sell bad loans raised
worries the Italian lender may have to raise capital quickly.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index was 0.7 percent
down by 1319 GMT, after gaining 7.6 percent in the past four
sessions, and the FTSEurofirst 300 fell 0.6 percent.
Stocks rose last week as expectations the ECB would step in
to support markets eased concerns over any fallout from
Britain's decision last month to leave the European Union.
Both indexes, however, remain below levels reached before
the shock UK vote, which triggered worries about the political
and economic outlook for Europe, weighing particularly on
peripheral countries like Italy and financial stocks.
Some investors expected caution to prevail in the near term
ahead of the next ECB policy meeting on July 21 with strategist
at JP Morgan Cazenove saying they did not expect the market
recovery to last for much longer.
"Market internals are not encouraging, political uncertainty
will linger and activity momentum is likely to take a hit," they
said in a note.
Europe's STOXX 600 Bank index declined 1.3 percent,
led lower by Italian lenders which fell after
Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's spokesman said the country
had no plans of defying EU rules by pumping public money into
its banks, denying a report in the Financial Times.
Monte dei Paschi di Siena fell as much as 10.7
percent to a record intraday low of 0.3416 euros after the ECB
asked the bank to cut its bad loan exposure by 40 percent over
three years.
"The market thinks they risk having to launch the umpteenth
capital increase, and this time it's quite unlikely that any
shareholder will be willing to stump up more cash," IG banking
analyst Vincenzo Longo said
Europe's STOXX 600 Basic Resources index, which
contains major mining stocks, was the biggest sectoral gainer,
up 2 percent, as copper prices rose with the market climbing to
a two-month high on expectations of stimulus measures in China.
Shares such as Rio Tinto, Anglo American and
BHP Billiton were all up by 1.5 percent to 2.5 percent.
Shares of precious metals miners advanced to new highs,
tracking gains in gold and silver prices, with Randgold
Resources climbing to a record high and Fresnillo
at its best level since late 2012.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; additional reporting by Silvia
Aloisi in Milan and Sudip Kar-Gupta in London)