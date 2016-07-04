European shares end post-Brexit rally; Monte Paschi hits record low

(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on
* Pan-European STOXX 600 index ends 0.7 pct lower
* Italy's Monte Paschi hits new record low after ECB request
* Miners rise as China stimulus hopes lift copper prices
By Danilo Masoni
MILAN, July 4 European shares ended a four-day
winning streak on Monday, with battered banking stocks
offsetting gains among mining shares boosted by higher metals
prices.
Monte dei Paschi hit a record low as a European
Central Bank request that it sell bad loans raised worries the
Italian lender may have to raise capital quickly.
Italy's FTSE MIB, down 1.7 percent, underperformed the
market.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed 0.7 percent
lower after gaining 7.6 percent in the past four sessions. The
FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 0.6 percent.
Stocks rose last week as expectations the ECB would step in
to support markets eased concerns over Britain's decision last
month to leave the European Union.
Both the indexes, however, remain below levels reached
before the British vote, which triggered worries about the
political and economic outlook for Europe, weighing particularly
on peripheral countries like Italy and financial stocks.
Some investors expected caution to prevail before the next
ECB policy meeting on July 21, with strategists at JP Morgan
Cazenove saying they did not expect the market recovery to last
for much longer.
"Market internals are not encouraging, political uncertainty
will linger and activity momentum is likely to take a hit," they
said in a note.
Europe's STOXX 600 Bank index declined 1.6 percent,
led lower by a 3.7 percent drop in Italian banks.
They fell after Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's spokesman
said the country had no plans to defy EU rules by pumping public
money into its banks, denying a report in the Financial Times
.
Shares in Monte dei Paschi di Siena closed 14 percent lower
as the ECB asked the bank to cut its bad loan exposure by 40
percent over three years. fell
"The market thinks they risk having to launch the umpteenth
capital increase, and this time it's quite unlikely that any
shareholder will be willing to stump up more cash," IG banking
analyst Vincenzo Longo said.
On the positive side, Europe's STOXX 600 Basic Resources
index, which contains major mining stocks, was the
biggest sectoral gainer, up 1.5 percent, as copper prices rose
with the market climbing to a two-month high on expectations of
stimulus measures in China.
Shares such as Rio Tinto, Anglo American and
BHP Billiton were all up by 0.5 percent to 1.3 percent.
Shares in precious metals miners advanced to new highs,
tracking gains in gold and silver prices, with Randgold
Resources climbing to a record high and Fresnillo
at its best level since late 2012. Their shares rose
7.7 percent and 4.4 percent respectively.
