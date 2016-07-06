European shares fall as banking stocks lose ground

BRIEF-TechnipFMC secures AMF approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
LONDON, July 6 European stocks fell on Wednesday, led lower by a drop in the shares of major banks, as persistent worries over Britain's vote to leave the European Union weighed on markets.
The pan-European STOXX 600 and the similar FTSEurofirst 300 index were both down by 0.5 percent.
The STOXX Europe 600 banks index fell 1.2 percent, with shares in Spain's Caixabank down 1.8 percent after Caixabank warned it expected a 1.25 billion euro ($1.4 billion) hit related to mortgage clauses.
($1 = 0.9044 euros) (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
TOKYO, Jan 16 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday to its lowest level in more than two weeks, hurt as the yen appreciated on concerns Britain might make a "hard" exit by from the European Union.
* Pixium vision achieves implantation of 10 patients in its clinical trial with its innovative 150 electrodes Iris II bionic vision system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)