European shares bounce back as consumer goods stocks rise

* STOXX 600 up over 1 percent after 3-day losing run
* Danone rises on WhiteWave deal
* Meyer Burger surges after H1 results
* STOXX 600 still down 7 percent since Brexit vote
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, July 7 European shares rose on Thursday
after a three-day losing streak, buoyed by gains in major
consumer goods stocks such as Danone and Associated
British Foods.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index, which had fallen
in the last three sessions, rose 1.5 percent while the
FTSEurofirst 300 index advanced 1.4 percent.
Danone surged 7 percent as investors welcomed its
plans to buy U.S. organic foods group WhiteWave in a $12.5
billion deal.
"WhiteWave is a great strategic fit in terms of health
orientation. The company should furthermore be a boost for
organic growth in coming years," said Baader Helvea analyst
Andreas von Arx.
Associated British Foods rose 7.7 percent after saying it
was sticking to plans to expand its Primark clothing chain
across Europe and the U.S., and sounding an optimistic note
about its continued growth despite uncertainty created by
Britain's vote to leave the EU.
Shares in the Swiss technology company Meyer Burger
surged 17 percent after its interim results beat market
estimates.
Nevertheless, the STOXX 600 index remains down around 7
percent since the June 23 vote in favour of "Brexit", with
banking and British property stocks having been hit particularly
hard.
Stock markets got some support from the minutes for the June
14-15 meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve late on Wednesday,
showing the Fed's policymakers had decided interest rate hikes
should stay on hold until the consequences of Britain's EU
referendum became clearer.
However, several traders and investors said the uncertainty
created by Brexit would continue to weigh on European markets,
with the STOXX 600 down around 10 percent so far in 2016.
"I prefer the U.S. market to Europe. European stocks may be
up today, but it's arguably not that big a move given the
shakedown we had after the Brexit vote, and there is just too
much uncertainty over Europe at the moment," said Andreas
Clenow, chief investment officer at ACIES Asset Management.
(Editing by Kevin Liffey)