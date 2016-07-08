Milan outperforms as European stocks end week on positive note

(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on
* Pan-European STOXX 600 index up 1.6 pct
* Italian lenders biggest gainers in strong bank sector
* Autos top sectoral gainer after China data
* Telecoms firm TDC soars after takeover approach
By Danilo Masoni and Atul Prakash
MILAN/LONDON, July 8 European shares rose on
Friday, ending a week of losses on a positive note with Milan
outperforming thanks to a rally in its battered baking stocks.
Equities got a boost late in the session from a
stronger-than-expected jobs report in the United States.
The pan-European STOXX Europe 600 rose 1.6 percent
but still ended the week with a loss of 1.5 percent due to
persistent worries over the economic and political fall-out of
Britain's vote on June 23 to leave the European Union.
"The concerns of the Brexit are reflected quite well in
share prices so the question is how much pain (there) will be
before a relief. It's probably still a little bit away," Gerhard
Schwarz, head of equity strategy at Baader Bank in Munich, said.
"It will also depend on a rebound in banks as the systemic
risk due to Brexit is certainly a concern and credit risks
coming from Italy are weighing on the sector," he said.
Milan's blue chip index outperformed the region to
gain 4.1 percent with banks Intesa Sanpaolo Banco
Popolare and UniCredit posting gains of
between 8.7 and 18.4 percent.
Capital weakness and a mountain of bad loans have put
Italian banks at the centre of investors' immediate concerns
following the shock UK vote. But traders on Friday said there
was some optimism that a solution to help Italian banks cut
their soured loans could be reached.
"We have to monitor the situation very closely but if and
when we'll get a solution, it will be a very interesting
opportunity for financials but also European equities in
general," Saxo Bank head of equity strategy Peter Garny said.
The European banking index, the worst sectoral
performer since Brexit and so far this year, rose 3.8 percent.
The auto index rose 3.9 percent, making it the
biggest sectoral gainer after data showed passenger vehicle
sales in China rose 19.4 percent in June.
Germany's auto-heavy DAX index rose 2.2 percent
with BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen
gaining 3.6 to 4.3 percent.
Shares in Danish telecoms group TDC jumped more
than 9 percent after it said it had rejected a potential
takeover approach believed to be from private equity firm Apollo
Global Management.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Mark Heinrich)