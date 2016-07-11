European stocks open firmer, steelmakers surge

LONDON, July 11 European shares rose for the
third straight session on Monday helped by a rally in shares of
steelmakers and financials.
ThyssenKrupp, up 5.6 percent in early trading,
rose after it confirmed it was in talks with Tata Steel
over sector consolidation.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.8 percent.
It is still down about 10 percent so far in 2016, having lost
ground after Britain's shock vote last month to leave the
European Union.
ThyssenKrupp, Germany's biggest steelmaker, said it was in
talks with India's Tata Steel about a consolidation of
beleaguered European steel mills that are hit by overcapacity,
weak demand and cheap imports.
Shares in Italian bank Monte Paschi also climbed
7.2 percent, with Italian newspapers reporting that bank rescue
fund Atlante will soon take on an additional role to soak up bad
loans from Monte Paschi.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)