European stocks lifted by gains in steelmakers and banks

* STOXX 600 up for third straight session
* Thyssenkrupp and ArcelorMittal among top performers
* Goldman Sachs keeps "neutral" view on equities
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, July 11 A rally in the shares of
steelmakers and financials helped European stocks to rise for
the third straight session on Monday, with the steel companies
lifted by signs of sector consolidation.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index gained 0.5
percent. It is down about 10 percent so far in 2016, having lost
ground in the immediate aftermath of Britain's shock vote last
month to leave the European Union, although it has recovered
from the lows reached after the June "Brexit" vote.
ThyssenKrupp, Germany's biggest steelmaker, said
it was in talks with India's Tata Steel about a consolidation of
beleaguered European steel mills that are hit by overcapacity,
weak demand and cheap imports.
The prospect of sector consolidation pushed up Thyssenkrupp
shares by 5 percent, while rival ArcelorMittal also
climbed 4.7 percent.
Shares in Italian bank Monte Paschi also rose 5
percent, with Italian newspapers reporting that bank rescue fund
Atlante will soon take on an additional role to soak up bad
loans from Monte Paschi.
Italy's banking sector has been hit by concerns over
non-performing loans, but some investors said aid for the
European banking sector from the European Central Bank (ECB)
would prevent bank stocks from losing too much ground.
"I'm still 'long' on the market and I bought up a position
on the euro zone bank index," said Clairinvest fund manager
Ion-Marc Valahu.
"There are problems with non-performing loans for sure, but
we're not looking at a 2007/2008 banking crisis. The banks still
have access to liquidity and the tools of the ECB," added
Valahu.
Nevertheless, Goldman Sachs' strategists kept a "neutral"
view on equities, given concerns over a generally weak economic
backdrop, with the Brexit vote expected to hit the British
economy.
"We remain defensive in our asset allocation and believe the
positioning-driven recovery of risky assets, in particular for
equities, post Brexit is likely to fade," said Goldman.
"We still believe equities are fragile and stuck in their
'fat and flat' range with little return potential but potential
for drawdowns," it added.
(Editing by Keith Weir)