European shares fall on earnings updates and weaker miners

LONDON, July 19 European shares slipped in early
trading on Tuesday, with Swedish industrial rubber maker
Trelleborg leading the market lower after its
results, while weaker metals prices weighed on miners.
Trelleborg fell 3.8 percent, the top decliner in the STOXX
Europe 600 index.
Trelleborg met core earnings estimates but said Britain's
plan to leave the European Union had raised economic
uncertainty. Trelleborg also issued a cautious market
outlook.
K+S also fell 2.8 percent after the company said
late on Monday that an equipment collapse at a new Canadian
potash mine owned by K+S resulted in "consequential damage",
fueling speculation that the opening of the project could be
delayed.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index and the FTSEurofirst 300
both fell 0.4 percent and 0.5 percent respectively by
0730 GMT after closing slightly higher in the previous session.
Miners also lost ground, with the STOXX Europe 600 Basic
Resources index down 1.5 percent, the top sectoral
decliner, following a fall in metals prices. Shares in Rio Tinto
, BHP Billiton and Anglo American were
down 1.7 to 3.3 percent.
On the positive side, Zalando surged 17 percent as
Europe's biggest dedicated online fashion retailer raised its
forecast for full-year profitability after reporting a jump in
preliminary sales for the second quarter.
