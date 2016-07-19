European shares slip on cautious company updates, Zalando soars

(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on
* FTSEurofirst 300, STOXX 600 both down 0.8 pct
* AkzoNobel and Trelleborg among top decliners
* Zalando up 17 pct after raising profit forecast
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, July 19 European shares slipped to a
one-week low on Tuesday, with Trelleborg and AkzoNobel falling
on concerns about their outlook and miners tracking weaker
metals prices.
The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 0.8 percent by 0821
GMT after hitting its lowest level since July 12. The
FTSEurofirst 300 was also down 0.8 percent, having
closed slightly higher in the previous session.
Dutch chemicals company AkzoNobel dropped 5
percent. It beat analysts' second-quarter earnings forecast, but
warned that the currency volatility and deflationary pressures
that overshadowed the results were set to continue.
Swedish industrial rubber maker Trelleborg fell
5.5 percent, the top decliner in the STOXX Europe 600 index,
after reporting a steep fall in like-for-like sales in the
second quarter and saying it saw flat or slightly weaker demand
ahead.
K+S fell 2.8 percent after saying late on Monday
that an accident involving equipment at its new Canadian potash
mine resulted in "consequential damage", fuelling speculation
the opening of the project could be delayed.
Other miners also lost ground, with the STOXX Europe 600
Basic Resources index down 2.7 percent, the top sectoral
decliner, following a fall in metals prices. Shares in Rio Tinto
, BHP Billiton and Anglo American were
down 2.7 to 3.3 percent.
Banks were also under pressure, with the European banking
index down 1 percent and Italian banks
falling nearly 2 percent.
The sector showed little reaction to a ruling by the
European Court of Justice that European Union member states were
obliged to make shareholders and junior creditors pay before
intervening to rescue a bank.
On the positive side, Zalando surged 17 percent as
Europe's biggest dedicated online fashion retailer raised its
forecast for full-year profitability after reporting a jump in
preliminary sales for the second quarter.
(editing by John Stonestreet)