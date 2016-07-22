European shares slip as miners weaken and Skanska skids

LONDON, July 22 European stock markets fell on
Friday, weighed down by a drop in the shares of mining companies
and a fall at Swedish construction company Skanska.
The pan-European STOXX 600 and the similar
FTSEurofirst 300 were both down by 0.4 percent.
Mining stocks fell as copper prices eased back.
Skanska also dropped by 5 percent after the company posted
second-quarter earnings that missed market forecasts.
However, Vodafone shares rose 2.7 percent after the
British mobile operator company reported a better-than-expected
rise in first quarter revenues.
The STOXX 600 index is up by around 10 percent from a low
point reached in June in the immediate aftermath of Britain's
shock vote to quit the European Union, but the index remains
down by around 7 percent since the start of 2016.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Vikram Subhedar)