European shares slip as miners weaken and Skanska skids

(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on
the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
* Skanska falls as Q2 earnings miss forecasts
* But Vodafone rises after Q1 revenue figures
* STOXX up off post-Brexit lows, but still down 7 pct in
2016
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, July 22 European stock markets slipped
on Friday, weighed down by falls in mining companies and Swedish
construction group Skanska.
The pan-European STOXX 600 and the similar
FTSEurofirst 300 were both down by 0.4 percent.
Mining stocks fell as copper prices eased back.
Skanska also dropped 5 percent after the company posted
second-quarter earnings below market forecasts. [nL8N1A80P2
Shares in British mobile operator Vodafone and
French defence electronics group Thales both climbed
after reporting better-than-expected business figures.
The STOXX 600 index is up by around 10 percent from a low
point reached in June in the immediate aftermath of Britain's
shock vote to quit the European Union, but the index remains
down by around 7 percent since the start of 2016.
Hantec Markets' analyst Richard Perry said European stocks
were starting to stall after that rebound from the June low, due
to uncertainty over 'Brexit' and the timing of any new central
bank measures that may be taken to spur the economy.
The European Central Bank (ECB) kept interest rates
unchanged at record lows on Thursday but left the door open to
more policy stimulus, highlighting risks to the economic
outlook.
"There's been some renewed selling pressure on equities
given this state of uncertainty, and the ECB has not dispelled
that with its 'wait-and-see' policy," Perry said.
"Equities should rally further down the road when more
monetary easing kicks in, but they are unlikely to make much
progress in August," he added.
Rupert Baker, a European equity sales executive at Mirabaud
Securities, said there were some concerns over the extent to
which equities had been held up solely on expectations of more
help from central banks, rather than any underlying improvement
in corporate earnings or the economy.
"People are a bit worried that we're only being held up by
the happy gas of negative interest rates," he said.
(Editing by Andrew Heavens)