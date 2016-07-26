European shares pushed up by healthcare and consumer stocks

(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on
* STOXX 600 closes up 0.1 pct
* Bank stocks fall, Commerzbank drops 4.5 pct
* Novo Nordisk and other health stocks outperform
* Hermes, Campari and Adidas touch record highs
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, July 26 Gains in major healthcare and
consumer goods stocks propped up European equities on Tuesday,
partly offsetting persistent concerns over the region's banking
system.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed up 0.1
percent, while the similar FTSEurofirst 300 index
advanced 0.2 percent.
Healthcare stocks outperformed to add the most points to the
market, with Danish insulin maker Novo Nordisk
climbing 2.9 percent after brokerage Nordea forecast another
boost for the company's Victoza diabetes product.
Some consumer goods and leisure stocks also outperformed,
with Hermes, drinks maker Campari and
sportswear company Adidas all touching record highs.
Berkeley Futures associate director Richard Griffiths said
those stocks were benefiting from being considered as relative
"safe havens", given the market uncertainty following Britain's
shock vote in June to quit the European Union.
Other traders added that record low interest rates in the
euro zone were helping consumer goods companies as lower rates
could encourage people to spend more in spite of the weakening
economic outlook caused by Brexit.
"Those safe-haven sectors such as healthcare and consumer
goods are well supported," said Griffiths.
However, bank stocks came under renewed pressure before
Friday's release of European-wide stress tests.
Banks have been the worst sectoral performer this year due
to concerns over capital being squeezed by margin pressure
caused by ultra low interest rates.
Commerzbank shares fell 4.5 percent after the
German lender posted a decline in second-quarter core capital.
The FTSE Italia All Share Banks index also
dipped 0.3 percent, with the index down around 50 percent in
2016 due to worries about Italian banks' bad debts.
Shares in Italian bank Monte dei Paschi fell 1.2 percent,
with a source telling Reuters that Monte dei Paschi was working
on a five billion euro ($5.5 billion) capital increase as part
of plans to fix its balance sheet.
(Additional reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Alison
Williams)