European shares slip as Dialog dives while Shell slides

BRIEF-Serinus Energy Inc says Chouech Es Saida field in Tunisia temporarily shut-in
* Says has temporarily shut-in production at Chouech Es Saida field in Tunisia
LONDON, July 28 European shares retreated on Thursday, weighed down by some weak corporate updates out from the likes of Dialog Semiconductor and oil major Royal Dutch Shell.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index and the similar FTSEurofirst 300 were both down by 0.3 percent in early session trading.
Dialog dropped by 10 percent, the worst-performing stock on the STOXX 600 index, after the German company cut its 2016 sales outlook, while Shell fell by 4 percent after it reported a slump in profits.
Shares in British bank Lloyds also fell 3.4 percent after Lloyds warned of a likely drop in demand caused by Britain's vote to quit the European Union and added it would accelerate its cost-cutting plan to offset the more testing economic environment.
The STOXX 600 has rebounded by around 10 percent from a low point reached on June 27 after last month's shock Brexit vote, but it remains down by around 7 percent so far in 2016. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Vikram Subhedar)
* POET Technologies streamlines organization and makes key appointments
* Progress reports 2016 fiscal fourth quarter and year end results