European shares rebound as banks gain, EDF soars

(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on
the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
* FTSEurofirst 300, STOXX 600 up 0.6 pct
* Banking stocks among top gainers
* Shares in EDF, Generali, Kering surge
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, July 29 European shares advanced on
Friday following some encouraging company updates, with EDF
surging after its board approved the company's Hinkley
Point nuclear project and Kering gaining after its
fashion brand Gucci recorded strong sales.
Financial services were in demand, with the STOXX Europe 600
Banks index rising 2.3 percent, helped by a rally in
Barclays and UBS after releasing results.
UBS, the world's largest wealth manager, rose 3.1 percent
after beating second-quarter profit estimates. However,
Switzerland's top bank cautioned that tough market conditions
were likely to continue for the foreseeable future.
Barclays rose 5.6 percent. Although the bank reported a 21
percent dip in first-half pre-tax profits, profits from its core
businesses, including consumer and commercial lending, credit
cards and investment banking, rose 19 percent to 2.4 billion
pounds ($3.16 billion).
"The new boss, Jes Staley, seems determined to get on with
the task of getting rid of the bad bank sooner rather than
later," said Laith Khalaf, senior analyst at Hargreaves
Lansdown.
"If and when Barclays gets rid of its non-core businesses,
it should start to look more like an upstanding citizen of the
banking sector."
Banks will remain in focus before the results of the 2016
stress tests for 51 lenders across the European Union, to be
published by the European Banking Authority at 20.00 GMT on
Friday.
The pan-European STOXX 600 and the FTSEurofirst 300
indexes both rose 0.6 percent in morning trading after
closing nearly 1 percent lower the day before. They are on track
for their third straight week of gains.
Several individual shares reacted sharply following their
updates. EDF rose 10 percent after saying it was confident about
the new British government's commitment to build nuclear
reactors in Hinkley Point.
Late on Thursday, shortly after EDF announced its board had
given the go-ahead for the project, the government of Britain's
new Prime Minister Theresa May said it wanted to give the
project further consideration.
Italy's top insurer Assicurazioni Generali
reported a 10.5 percent drop in first-half operating profit but
beat market expectations. Its shares advanced 9
percent.
Kering shares rose 7 percent after Gucci also beat forecasts
with second-quarter organic sales growth of 7.4 percent, driven
by demand for the brand's new looks designed by Alessandro
Michele, particularly in Western Europe.
According to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data, 111 companies in
the STOXX 600 have reported second-quarter results so far. Of
those, 42 percent have exceeded analyst estimates, against a
long-term average of 49 percent. Overall earnings are expected
to fall 11.3 percent in the quarter from the same period of
2015.
Among other movers, Pearson fell 6 percent after
the world's biggest education company said first-half underlying
sales fell more than expected, hurt by declines in assessment
revenue in the United States and the UK.
Mid-cap British company Essentra slumped 20 percent, the top
decliners in the STOXX 600 index, after reporting a 7 percent
fall in its half yearly revenue.
($1 = 0.7589 pounds)
(Editing by Larry King)