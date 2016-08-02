European shares fall as Commerzbank slumps to record low

(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on
* Pan-European STOXX 600 index down 1.3 pct
* Commerzbank hits record low after warning
* Banking index worst sectoral performer
* Eurofins, Campari touch record higher on strong results
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Aug 2 European shares slid to a
three-week low on Tuesday as some major companies reported poor
results, with Commerzbank dropping to a record to lead
banks lower after warning its earnings would fall this year.
Commerzbank fell 9.2 percent after saying its profits would
suffer because businesses are borrowing less and negative
interest rates are hurting its revenue.
In addition, investors are worried about its capital
position after last week's European Union bank stress tests.
Commerzbank was one of the 12 weakest banks among the 51 tested
by the European Banking Authority.
The European banking index fell 3.4 percent, making
it the worst-performing sector and taking this year's total
losses to more than 30 percent.
"European banks are hampered by their profitability in
various areas and by the low-interest-rate environment. These
are additional headwinds on the top of pressures from increasing
regulation and from litigation payments," Gerhard Schwarz, head
of equity strategy at Baader Bank in Munich, said.
"If rates stay this low, interest income will not be that
much of a contributor to the capital base and from that angle,
it's difficult to see the banks being in a strong position."
Credit Suisse fell 6.2 percent and Deutsche Bank
4.8 percent at its lowest closing level ever. The two
banks will be dropped from the STOXX Europe 50 index
next week, a further blow to the embattled sector. Deutsche Bank
will drop out of the index for the first time since 1998.
Italy's Monte dei Paschi fell 16 percent, leading bank
losers in Europe and also ending at its lowest point ever.
"Europe's problem is simple - too much debt on bank balance
sheets at too low a margin," Berenberg analysts said in a note.
"We wouldn't own a bank if we didn't have to."
The pan-European STOXX 600 and the FTSEurofirst 300
both fell 1.3 percent to their lowest since July 12.
Poor earnings hurt a number of stocks. German retailer Metro
slumped 8.7 percent after reporting an unexpected loss
for its fiscal third quarter, caused largely by restructuring
costs at its wholesale business in Germany.
Infineon, whose chips activate car airbags and
enable cruise control, fell 4.9 percent. Its profit and sales
missed predictions as demand weakened at its power management
and card payments businesses.
Valve-control systems maker Rotork sank 8 percent,
among the top fallers in the STOXX 600 index, after saying it
expected lower full-year margins than last year because of
pricing pressure and higher overhead costs.
Among the few gainers, Eurofins Scientific and
Campari soared to a fresh record high following strong
earnings updates. Direct Line and BBA Aviation
rose more than 10 percent also on the back of well-received
updates.
