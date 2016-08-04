European shares lifted by stronger financials and industrials

(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on
* Siemens rises after raising outlook
* French group BIC also surges after H1 update
* Shares in Hikma slump
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Aug 4 European stocks climbed on
Thursday as a rise in the shares of major financial and
industrial stocks such as Aviva and Siemens
boosted the region's equity markets.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.4 percent,
although the index remains down around 8 percent so far in 2016.
Many investors were focusing on the Bank of England, which
is expected to cut interest rates for the first time since 2009
later in the day.
The prospect of lower rates and more monetary stimulus
measures from the Bank of England and European Central Bank
(ECB) have enabled European stock markets to recover from the
hit they suffered in late June, following Britain's shock vote
to quit the European Union.
"Looser monetary policy should be supportive for the UK and
European stock markets," said Hantec Markets' analyst Richard
Perry.
Europe's continuing corporate earnings season delivered
relatively upbeat news from a few heavyweights.
Shares in Siemens rose 3 percent after the German industrial
group lifted its full-year earnings forecast for the second time
this year.
"In our view, the transformation of the conglomerate
continues. The Q3 report was better than expected," said DZ Bank
analyst Alexander Hauenstein, commenting on Siemens' results. He
kept a "buy" rating on the stock.
French company BIC also surged 6.8 percent after
the stationery and shavers group confirmed its 2016 financial
outlook, while insurer Aviva climbed 5 percent after reporting
higher interim profits.
However, shares in drugmaker Hikma slumped 14.6
percent after it warned of a hit to profits from its generics
unit.
