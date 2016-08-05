European shares rise after solid earnings updates, RBS slumps

(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on
* STOXX 600 up 0.4 percent, set for weekly loss
* Well-received updates lift LafargeHolcim, Hugo Boss
* RBS slumps in positive bank sector after losses widen
* Novo Nordisk slumps after guidance cut
By Danilo Masoni
MILAN, Aug 5 European shares rose on Friday,
helped by solid earnings updates from companies including cement
maker LafargeHolcim, but Royal Bank of Scotland slumped in an
otherwise mostly positive banking sector after reporting wider
losses in the first half.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.4 percent
by 0830 GMT but remains on track for its first week of declines
in four, weighed down by heavy losses among bank stocks earlier
in the week following the release of Europe-wide stress tests.
Britain's FTSE 100 touched a fresh year-high after
the Bank of England cut rates for the first time since 2009 on
Thursday and surprised markets by starting a bond purchase
programme.
LafargeHolcim rose 5.8 percent as it reaffirmed its
guidance and beat quarterly profit forecasts thanks to higher
selling prices and efficiency savings.
"LafargeHolcim results were for once a positive surprise,
supported by the recent recovery in the important markets India
and Mexico as well as some European countries," Baader Helvea
said, adding there was some upside in consensus expectations.
Well-received earnings updates also boosted shares in DSV
and Evonik, both among the top gainers in
Europe with a rise of 3.1 and 4 percent respectively.
Hugo Boss rose 6.8 percent after the German
fashion house beat forecasts for quarterly operating profit and
new CEO Mark Langer said he would close around 20 more stores as
a cost cutting drive appears to be bearing fruit.
Europe's STOXX 600 Bank sector index rose 1 percent,
on track for its third day of gains. The index slumped on Monday
and Tuesday as the stress tests fuelled fresh concerns over
banks' capital levels at a time when the industry is struggling
to grow with ultra low interest rates.
Mediobanca rose 6 percent after the Italian
investment bank proposed a higher dividend and its full-year net
profit beat expectations and revenues hit record highs.
However, Royal Bank of Scotland fell 4.5 percent as
it reported widening first-half losses and has scrapped plans to
turn its Williams & Glyn unit into a stand alone bank, as
Britain faces a period of economic instability caused by its
vote to leave the European Union.
"The outlook statement is notably cautious, reflecting
increased uncertainty following the outcome of the EU referendum
and lower for longer interest rate environment," Shore Capital
analyst Gary Greenwood said.
"Despite the stock trading at a significant discount to book
value, it is hard for us to retain a positive stance," he added,
placing his buy recommendation under review.
Monte dei Paschi, which fared the worst in the
stress tests, continued to be under pressure amid concerns the
bank will be able to execute a rescue plan. Its shares fell more
than 1 percent to a fresh record low.
Another heavy faller was Novo Nordisk. Its shares
dropped 8.4 percent after the Danish drug maker cut its forecast
for full-year profit growth and said it expected tough
competition in the United States to pressure prices next year.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni)