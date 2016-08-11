European shares hit 2-month closing high on strong earnings

(ADVISORY - Follow European and UK stock markets in real time
* STOXX Europe 600 ends 0.8 pct higher
* Symrise, Henkel, KBC among top gainers
* K+S falls on profit warning
By Atul Prakash and Alistair Smout
LONDON, Aug 11 European shares hit a two-month
closing high on Thursday, with companies such as scents and
flavours maker Symrise and consumer group Henkel
hitting record highs after strong results and
encouraging updates.
Henkel rose 5 percent as its results beat expectations and
it lifted its guidance for its core profit margin. It was the
top riser in Germany's DAX, which gained 0.9 percent.
Symrise shares rose 5.5 percent after first-half sales
surged 16 percent to 1.46 billion euros and the company said it
was aiming to outperform the global flavour and fragrance market
again in 2016.
"We remain positive on the (specialty chemicals) sector,"
Northern Trust Capital Markets' head of global equities, Gary
Paulin, said. "The leaders in the sector still have a long tail
of growth via consolidation ahead."
Belgian financial group KBC rose 5.2 percent after
reporting a year-on-year rise in net profit in the second
quarter as loan and deposit volumes grew in most of its core
markets and it kept costs low.
Also among the gainers, hearing aid and headset maker GN
Store Nord surged 7.7 percent after posting strong
second-quarter growth.
The second-quarter earnings season is drawing to a close in
Europe. More than 80 percent of STOXX 600 companies have already
reported results, of which 60 percent have beaten or met
expectations, according to Thomson Reuters Datastream.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index ended 0.8 percent
firmer, the highest close since late May. The broader
FTSEurofirst 300 index finished 0.9 percent stronger.
However, gains were capped by weakness in companies such as
Old Mutual, down 3.8 percent, after it posted a profit
drop of 9 percent, a worse-than-expected performance.
"Adjusted operating profit came in well behind our and
consensus' estimates, driven by significantly weaker UK Wealth
Management earnings than expected," UBS analysts said in a note.
Potash and salt miner K+S fell 5.6 percent after
saying it expected operating profit to more than halve in 2016.
