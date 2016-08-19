European shares set for biggest weekly fall since mid-June

* STOXX 600 down 0.7 pct
* Vopak tumbles after results
* William Hill gains after deal breaks down
By Kit Rees
LONDON, Aug 19 European markets fell on Friday
putting the STOXX 600 on track to post its biggest
weekly loss since the middle of June with all major sectors in
the red on the day.
The STOXX 600 index fell 0.7, retreating from a 7-week high
reached earlier in the week. Volumes remained light,
characteristic of the summer trading period.
European markets eased after comments from leading U.S.
Federal Reserve policymakers indicating support for a U.S.
interest rate hike in the near term, at odds with Wednesday's
dovish minutes.
"Markets have been pricing in a little bit too dovish an
outlook," Augustin Eden, research analyst at Accendo Markets,
said, adding that the possibility of a rate hike was weighing on
markets.
The STOXX 600 remains down 6.9 percent this year, and is
still slightly below its pre-Brexit level.
Vopak, the world's largest independent storage tank
operator, was the top faller, dropping 6.6 percent after it
reported first half results hit by impairment charges.
German retailer Metro was down 2.7 percent after
Bernstein cut their rating on the stock to "underperform",
citing weak margin progression and a likely capital increase
into the demerger of some of its business units.
"Metro performed well ... since the announcement of the
demerger. Enthusiasm has been running too far," analysts at
Bernstein said in a note.
William Hill, however, rose nearly 3 percent after
Rank Group and 888's bid for the bookmaker broke
down.
"We never felt that the now failed merger bid delivered
either value for WMH shareholders or indeed clear commercial
logic," analysts at Liberum said in a note.
Also among the top gainers, easyJet rose 3.2 percent
on the back of a press report of takeover interest.
Sweden's Nibe jumped 3.5 percent after reporting
a pretax profit just above forecast.
So far, 53 percent of companies in the STOXX 600 index have
reported earnings exceeding analyst estimates, according to
Thomson Reuters data. Overall, second quarter earnings are
expected to decline 7.7 percent from Q2 2015.
