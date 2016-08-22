Syngenta deal clearance gives European stocks a lift

(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on
* STOXX 600 up 0.8 percent
* ChemChina deal to buy Syngenta approved by U.S. watchdog
* Kingspan yet to see Brexit effect, results beat
expectations
* Getinge falls after firing its CEO
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, Aug 22 European markets bounced back on
Monday, recovering from a sharp fall over the previous week as
Swiss chemical company Syngenta jumped after a bid for it by
ChemChina was cleared by a U.S. watchdog.
Syngenta was up 11.9 percent, the top STOXX Europe
600 riser after U.S. regulator CFIUS cleared
ChemChina's $43 billion takeover, removing significant
uncertainty over whether the acquisition of the world's largest
pesticides maker will be completed.
Analysts at BAADER Helvea said that the market had
questioned whether the deal would be approved, but other
regulatory hurdles posed less of a risk.
The stock contributed 35 points to Switzerland's SMI
index, and accounted for around half of its gains. The index was
up 0.9 percent.
The STOXX 600 rose 0.8 percent, stabilising after posting
its biggest weekly drop since June on Friday. It fell away after
it hit its highest level since Britain voted to leave the
European Union.
"The market got very expensive, and it had rallied in very
thin volume," said Zeg Choudhry, managing director at LONTRAD.
"But underneath, the market is being supported by easy money
and it's not feeling like there will be a more substantial
correction."
Shares of Teleperformance, an investor favourite
following the Brexit vote, rose 8.6 percent, hitting a record
high after agreeing to buy LanguageLine Solutions.
Irish clean energy company Kingspan rose 5.2 percent
after profit and revenue beat expectations. The
company also said it had seen no impact on trading so far from
June's Brexit vote.
Among fallers, Getinge dropped 3.4 percent after
the firing of CEO Alex Myers after just 17 months.
"The disagreement appears to revolve around the execution of
the restructuring rather than the plan itself," analysts at
Jefferies said in a note.
"However, the departure of Mr. Myers raises significant
questions about the future direction and execution of this
programme."
Basic resources fell 1.2 percent, the only sector in
negative territory, weighed down by a drop in mining stocks.
Oil & Gas shares also underperformed, up 0.1 percent
as dollar-denominated commodity prices came under pressure from
a rise in the greenback. Chinese export data fuelled concerns
over market oversupply.
