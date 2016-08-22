European shares edge up helped by Syngenta, commodity stocks weigh

(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on
* STOXX 600 up 0.1 percent
* ChemChina deal to buy Syngenta approved by U.S. watchdog
* Kingspan yet to see Brexit effect, results beat
expectations
* Getinge falls after firing its CEO
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, Aug 22 European stocks rose on Monday
after falling the week before, as Swiss chemical company
Syngenta gained after U.S. regulators cleared a takeover bid for
the company by ChemChina.
Syngenta rose up 10.6 percent, the top STOXX Europe
600 riser, after the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S.
cleared ChemChina's $43 billion bid, making it more likely the
takeover of the world's largest pesticides maker will go through
.
The STOXX 600 rose 0.1 percent, stabilising after
posting its biggest weekly drop since June on Friday. It gave
back some of the gains, which had taken it to highest level
since Britain voted in June to leave the European Union.
"The market got very expensive, and it had rallied in very
thin volume," said Zeg Choudhry, managing director at LONTRAD.
"But underneath, the market is being supported by easy money and
it's not feeling like there will be a more substantial
correction."
Shares of Teleperformance, an investor favourite
following the Brexit vote, rose 8.9 percent, hitting a record
high after agreeing to buy LanguageLine Solutions
.
Irish clean energy company Kingspan rose 5.8 percent
after profit and revenue beat expectations. The
company also said it had seen no impact on trading so far from
June's Brexit vote.
Among the stocks that fell, Getinge dropped 3.9
percent as CEO Alex Myers was fired just 17 months after taking
the job.
Basic resources fell 1.6 percent, making them the
biggest sectoral faller, weighed down by a drop in mining
stocks.
Oil & Gas shares also fell, down 0.7 percent as
dollar-denominated commodity prices came under pressure from a
rise in the U.S. currency. Chinese export data fuelled concerns
over market oversupply. .
