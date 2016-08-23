European shares gain, UK homebuilders rally for second day

LONDON Aug 23 European shares advanced on
Tuesday, with builder Persimmon leading the market
higher following a solid update and miners recovering after
sharp declines in the previous session.
Persimmon rose 4 percent after Britain's second largest
housebuilder said its reservation rate had risen an annual 17
percent since the start of July, shrugging off the impact of the
Brexit vote, which some fellow builders have warned could slow
the property market.
UniCredit also rose nearly 4 percent after sources
told Reuters that the chief executive of Poland's biggest
insurer PZU was flying to Milan this week for talks
with UniCredit on buying its Polish unit and Poland's
second-largest bank, Bank Pekao SA.
Among sector gainers, the European basic resources index
rose 1.9 percent following a recovery in copper prices
after a slump in the previous session. BHP Billiton,
Glencore and Anglo American rose 1.8 to 2.4
percent.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.5 percent
by 0718 GMT
(Reporting by Atul Prakash)