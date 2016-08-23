Housebuilders, miners lead European shares higher

(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on
* STOXX Europe 600 index up 0.8 pct
* Housebuilders among top gainers
* UniCredit helps Italy to outperform
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Aug 23 European shares advanced on
Tuesday, with housebuilders leading the market higher following
a solid update from Persimmon while miners bounced back
from sharp declines in the previous session.
Persimmon rose more than 4 percent after Britain's second
largest housebuilder said its reservation rate had risen an
annual 17 percent since the start of July. Some builders have
warned the Brexit vote could slow the property market.
"The group's interims have run out better than we
anticipated," Shore Capital analyst Robin Hardy said. "The
statement is bullish and confident and again seeks to ... push
the message that the Brexit result is set to have little or no
impact on the new homes market."
Persimmon's peers were also in demand, with Taylor Wimpey
and Barratt Developments and Bellway
rising 4.0 to 5.7 percent.
The European basic resources index rose 2 percent as
copper prices recovered. BHP Billiton, Glencore
and Anglo American rose 2.4 to 3.1 percent.
The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.8 percent by
0834 GMT. Both Germany's DAX and France's CAC
rose around 0.9 percent, also helped by upbeat private sector
surveys.
Activity in the French private sector accelerated to levels
last seen just before militant attacks in Paris last November,
while in Germany, growth slowed in August but remained robust
overall, suggesting Europe's biggest economy was set to keep on
expanding in the summer months.
A third survey showed private business activity in the euro
zone was muted but stable in August, though factories may face a
tougher September as new order growth stumbled.
UniCredit rose 4 percent after sources told
Reuters the chief executive of Poland's biggest insurer PZU
is to discuss buying the country's second-largest bank,
Bank Pekao SA, from the Italian bank.
That helped Italy's FTSE MIB index gain 1.3
percent, outpacing the wider European market.
Swiss PC accessories maker Logitech fell 2 percent,
the worst performer in the STOXX 600 index, after UBS cut its
rating on the stock to "neutral" from "buy", citing the risk of
sales growth setbacks.
