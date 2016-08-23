European shares gain, led by housebuilders, mining companies

(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on
* STOXX Europe 600 index ends up 0.9 pct
* Housebuilders among top gainers
* UniCredit helps Italy outperform
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Aug 23 European shares advanced on
Tuesday, with housebuilders leading the market higher and mining
companies rebounding from their declines the day before.
Britain's second-largest housebuilder, Persimmon,
rose 4.2 percent after reporting its reservation rate had risen
an annual 17 percent since the start of July. Some builders have
warned Britain's vote in June to leave the European Union could
slow the property market.
"The group's interims have run out better than we
anticipated," Shore Capital analyst Robin Hardy said. "The
statement is bullish and confident and again seeks to ... push
the message that the Brexit result is set to have little or no
impact on the new homes market."
Persimmon's peers Taylor Wimpey, Barratt Developments
and Bellway rose 4 to 6.1 percent.
The European basic resources index rose 2.6 percent,
the biggest gain by a sector. BHP Billiton, Glencore
and Anglo American rose 3 to 4.9 percent.
The pan-European STOXX 600 ended up 0.9 percent.
Germany's DAX rose 0.9 percent and France's CAC
gained 0.7 percent, helped by upbeat surveys of economic
activity.
French economic activity accelerated to levels last seen
just before militant attacks in Paris last November. German
growth slowed in August but remained robust overall, suggesting
Europe's biggest economy would continue to expand
.
A third survey showed activity in the euro zone was little
changed in August, though manufacturers may face a tougher
September as new order growth slowed.
UniCredit rose 6.6 percent on speculation the
Italian bank could be close to selling its remaining stake in
Polish unit Bank Pekao to beef up its balance sheet.
On Monday, sources told Reuters the chief executive of
Poland's biggest insurer, PZU, would travel to Milan
this week to discuss buying a stake in Pekao.
Other Italian bank stocks were also in demand. That helped
Italy's FTSE MIB index gain 2.5 percent, outpacing the
wider European market.
Swiss PC accessories maker Logitech fell 1.7
percent, the worst performance in the STOXX 600 index, after UBS
cut its rating on the stock to "neutral" from "buy", citing the
risk of sales growth setbacks.
