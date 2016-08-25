European shares open lower led by miners; GFK soars

(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)

MILAN Aug 25 European shares fell in opening deals on Thursday with mining stocks leading losers for a second day in a row, while German market research firm GFK soared on merger and acquisition talk.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.8 percent by 0714 GMT, pulling back after reaching a new one-week high in the previous session.

The STOXX 600 Basic Resources index fell over 2 percent, making it the weakest sector on the day, led by a 3.7 percent drop in mining giant Glencore.

But GFK rose 7.4 percent after German weekly WirtschaftsWoche reported that its majority owner of the is looking at options including a merger or sale.

Ahold Delhaize rose 1.4 percent after the supermarket chain operator reported better-than-expected second-quarter earnings growth. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, Editing by Vikram Subhedar)