European shares pull back, weighed down by pharma, miners

* Pan-European STOXX 600 index down 1.1 percent
* Pharma, miners lead sectoral losers
* Sunrise, Ahold lifted by better than expected results
* German business morale deteriorates in August
By Danilo Masoni
MILAN, Aug 25 European shares fell on Thursday,
weighed down by losses among pharma and mining sector stocks,
while firms such as Sunrise and Ahold were lifted by well
received earning updates.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 1.1 percent
by 0828 GMT, weakened by a disappointing sentiment survey in
Germany and pulling back from a one-week high hit on Wednesday.
The Ifo economic institute said German business morale
deteriorated in August, suggesting company executives in
Europe's largest economy have become less optimistic since
Britain's vote to leave the European Union.
"In order for stocks to set up the next leg higher, better
than expected economic data out of the euro zone will be
needed," said Markus Huber, trader at City of London Markets.
The STOXX 600 Helthcare index fell 2.2 percent,
making it the weakest sector on the day, led lower by shares
such as Qiagen, BB Biotech and Shire, all down over 3 percent.
Sector stocks mirrored losses in their U.S. peers which were
hit by presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's call on Mylan to
drop the price of an allergy treatment drug which has increased
in price by more than 400 percent in the past decade.
The STOXX 600 Basic Resources index also fell more
than 2 percent led by a 3.7 percent drop in mining giant
Glencore following disappointing set of results in the
previous session.
But Sunrise Communications rose 4.4 percent after
the Swiss telecoms company posted a fall in core earnings that
was narrower than expected and confirmed its guidance.
"The strong second quarter showing by Sunrise in a maturing
and competitive market is evidence that its investments in
network, distribution and customer service are paying off,"
analysts at Berenberg said.
Ahold also rose, by 1.4 percent, following strong
results. The operator of supermarket chains in the United States
and Europe reported better-than-expected second-quarter earnings
growth and said it expects free cash flow of 1.3 billion euros
for the full year.
Among outstanding gainers, GFK soared as much 9
percent after German weekly WirtschaftsWoche reported that its
majority owner is looking at options including a merger or sale.
The stock later pared some gains and was up 3.9 percent.
