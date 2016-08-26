版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 26日 星期五 15:27 BJT

European shares steady in early deals, focus on Yellen

LONDON Aug 26 European equities steadied in early trading on Friday, with investors focusing on a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen later in the session for hints about the timing of a U.S. interest rate hike.

Yellen will deliver the keynote speech at a global central bank gathering in Jackson Hole. Hawkish comments from a slew of other Fed officials have already raised expectations of a rate hike this year.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.1 percent by 0722 GMT after falling in the previous session. Britain's FTSE 100 index also fell 0.1 percent, while Germany's DAX was down 0.2 percent.

Shares in digital security firm Gemalto rose 4.8 percent, the top STOXX 600 riser, after its first-half results came in slightly better than expected. (Reporting by Atul Prakash)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐