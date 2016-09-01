European shares rise, buoyed by Elekta

(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)

LONDON, Sept 1 European shares rose at the open on Thursday as commodity stocks recovered from recent falls, with a leading index also buoyed by well-received results from Sweden's Elekta to start September on a positive footing.

The STOXX Europe 600 rose 0.6 percent, after finishing August with a 0.4 percent fall on Wednesday as commodity prices slumped.

However, oil prices stabilised and metal prices recovered on Thursday, leaving the energy and mining sectors up 0.5 percent and 1.3 percent respectively. Banks continued a recent rally and were the top sectoral risers, with HSBC up 2.4 percent.

Elekta was the top single-stock gainer on the STOXX 600, up 5.2 percent after the maker of radiation therapy equipment posted Q1 core profit above forecast and said demand had been good in emerging markets, with China particularly strong.

Recruiting firm Hays dropped 3.9 percent percent, the top faller, after it said that hiring in Britain weakened significantly shortly after the June 23 vote to leave the European Union. (Reporting by Alistair Smout)