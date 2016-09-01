European shares end off highs after disappointing U.S. data

(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on
* Pan-European STOXX 600 index ends little changed
* Banks make third straight day of gains
* Commerzbank rises but regulator says tie-ups are no
panacea
* Pharma, oil stocks among biggest losers
* Elekta jumps after results
By Danilo Masoni
MILAN, Sept 1 European shares closed flat on
Thursday, weighed down by pharma and oil stocks, while banks
extended a recent rally which was fuelled by expectations of
monetary tightening in the United States.
The pan-European STOXX 600 ended 0.04 percent
higher, giving up earlier gains after disappointing factory data
in the U.S. cast some doubts over the strength of the world's
biggest economy.
"If the lights go off in the United States, it's not a great
prospect," said Giuseppe Sersale, fund manager at Anthilia
Capital Partners in Milan. "The survey does not strengthen
expectations that there will be a race to hike rates but we
still have jobs data tomorrow".
Hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials last week
had raised chances that the next rate hike could come as early
as this month, with Fed Vice Chair Stanley Fischer saying that
Friday's jobs report for August will be key.
On the back of such expectations, the euro had weakened
against the dollar, helping European equities, while bank stocks
had also gained, catching up with a rally in their U.S. peers in
anticipation that higher rates will reduce margin pressure.
Europe's STOXX bank index rose 0.8 percent, making
its third straight session of gains. In spite of the bounce,
many investors are wary about prospects for a sector which
continues to struggle with low growth and capital shortfalls.
"The mood surrounding banks has somewhat changed but I
believe problems remain unresolved," said Anthilia's Sersale.
The bank index has fallen around 20 percent year-to date and it
is still the worst sectoral performer in Europe.
Commerzbank rose 2.2 percent, leading gainers on
Germany's DAX. The stock was supported this week by
news the bank and its bigger rival Deutsche Bank had
recently explored prospects for a merger.
On Thursday, Germany's financial watchdog said banking
mergers can help to lower costs but are no panacea for the
problems confronting the sector in an era of negative central
bank interest rates.
Europe's STOXX healthcare index was the biggest
sectoral faller, extending recent weakness amid concerns over
pricing pressure in the United States. Pharma heavyweights such
as Roche, Novartis, Astrazeneca and
Glaxo were down between 0.96 and 2.4 percent.
The oil and gas sector index fell 0.7 percent, after
crude prices dropped more than 2 percent as investors brushed
aside talk that OPEC might freeze production and focused on a
growing glut from U.S. crude stockpiles.
Oil services company Subsea 7 fell 4.8 percent,
leading losers in the sector and on the broader STOXX index.
The biggest gainer was Belgian investment holding company
Ackermans & Van Haaren, which rose 6 percent,
rebounding from recent losses after an upgrade to "buy" from
"hold" by KBC.
Elekta rose around 1.5 percent after the maker of
radiation therapy equipment posted profits above forecast and
said demand had been good in emerging markets, with China
particularly strong.
(Additional reporting by Alistair Smout in London; Editing by
Mark Trevelyan)