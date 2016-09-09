European shares slip with healthcare stocks underperforming

LONDON, Sept 9 European stock markets fell on Friday, weighed down by a drop in the shares of healthcare companies, while the latest nuclear test conducted by North Korea also rattled markets.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.4 percent in early trading, adding to a pullback from the previous session after some investors expressed disappointment at the fact that the European Central Bank (ECB) had not discussed an extension of the timetable for its economic stimulus programme.

The STOXX Europe 600 Healthcare index underperformed to shed 0.7 percent, with Novo Nordisk down 1.7 percent after JP Morgan cut its rating on the stock to "neutral" from "overweight".

World stock markets in general were also lower after North Korea conducted its fifth nuclear test on Friday. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Gareth Jones)