European shares slip with healthcare stocks underperforming

LONDON, Sept 9 European stock markets fell on
Friday, weighed down by a drop in the shares of healthcare
companies, while the latest nuclear test conducted by North
Korea also rattled markets.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.4
percent in early trading, adding to a pullback from the previous
session after some investors expressed disappointment at the
fact that the European Central Bank (ECB) had not discussed an
extension of the timetable for its economic stimulus programme.
The STOXX Europe 600 Healthcare index underperformed
to shed 0.7 percent, with Novo Nordisk down 1.7
percent after JP Morgan cut its rating on the stock to "neutral"
from "overweight".
World stock markets in general were also lower after North
Korea conducted its fifth nuclear test on Friday.
