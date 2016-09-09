European stocks rocked by return of volatility after summer lull

* STOXX 600 drops 1.1 pct
* Biggest one-day fall since August
* Central banks seen as less dovish than previously
* Retail stocks led lower by Inchcape
* French company Rubis touches record high
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, Sept 9 European stocks fell sharply on
Friday, dropping suddenly in afternoon trade following a
sell-off on Wall Street as investors reacted to less dovish than
expected signals from central bankers on both sides of the
Atlantic.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 1.1
percent, the biggest one-day fall for the index since the start
of August, after a summer which has seen a tight trading range
persist for two months.
The fall added to a pullback from the previous session after
some investors expressed disappointment at the fact that the
European Central Bank (ECB) had not discussed an extension of
the timetable for its economic stimulus programme at its policy
meeting on Thursday.
European stocks fell sharply along with Wall Street after
U.S. Federal Reserve official Eric Rosengren, traditionally
viewed as a dove, said there were risks associated with not
raising rates soon. Some traders said a nuclear test by North
Korea had also hit sentiment.
The dollar rose as investors speculated that a September
rate hike had become more likely, and German 10-year bond yields
rose above zero for the first time since June as investors
assessed the difficulties that central banks face.
"The lack of action by the ECB yesterday and the comments by
(president) Mario Draghi put equity market participants on edge
a little bit," said Manoj Ladwa, head of trading at TJM
Partners.
"And there's still a ...possibility that we could see a Fed
rate hike by December, and the market still needs to price that
in... So maybe this rally has run its course for the time
being."
Europe's STOXX 600 had hit an eight-month high on Monday,
but ended the week down 1.4 percent.
U.S. volatility index VIX, which is a crude measure
of investor caution, surged to its highest level since July. The
European equivalent ticked up to a lesser extent, to a
one-week high.
Falls were broad based, with every sector bar financials,
which have suffered from lower interest rates, in negative
territory.
Retail stocks fell 2.1 percent, led by a 4.6 percent
drop in Inchcape after Exane BNP Paribas cut its rating
on the stock to neutral from outperform.
Novo Nordisk fell 2.2 percent after JP Morgan cut
its rating on the stock to "neutral" from "overweight".
Shares in British pub operator Greene King fell 6
percent, the top STOXX 600 faller, after the company warned
trading conditions could get tougher following Britain's
'Brexit' vote in June to quit the European Union.
Shares in French company Rubis - which specialises
in the petroleum and chemicals sector and operates storage
facilities - rose 7.7 percent to a record high after posting
higher interim profits.
