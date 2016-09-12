European shares slide, poised for biggest loss since June

LONDON, Sept 12 European shares fell by their
most in nearly three months in early deals on Monday, hit by a
global sell-off in stocks and bonds as investors fretted over
the outlook for monetary policy in the United States.
Shares in the United States and Asian sunk as bond yields
rose around the world. Investors fretted over a potential rate
rise by the U.S. Federal Reserve next week, as they also
questioned whether central bank policy had reached the limits of
its effectiveness.
The STOXX 600 was down 1.8 percent, set for its biggest fall
since late June. The growth-sensitive basic resources sector
slumped 3.5 percent, the worst performer on the day,
while bank stocks fell 1.9 percent.
German-listed E.ON was the top faller, down 13
percent after it spun off its Uniper division, while Linde
dropped 7.4 percent after its Praxair merger fell
apart.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout, Editing by Vikram Subhedar)