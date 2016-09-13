European shares rise to end three-day losing streak

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
LONDON, Sept 13 European shares rose on Tuesday to end a three-day losing streak, as dovish comments from U.S. Federal Reserve official Lael Brainard buoyed equity markets.
Brainard said on Monday that the Fed should avoid removing support for the U.S economy too quickly, which solidified the view that the U.S central bank would leave interest rates unchanged next week.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index, which had fallen in the last three sessions, recovered to rise by 0.5 percent.
Shares in Swiss global private markets investment management company Partners Group surged 10 percent to a record high after posting higher interim profits, although UK online grocer Ocado fell 9 percent after warning of margin pressure. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Alistair Smout)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.