European shares break four-day losing streak, miners lead

LONDON, Sept 14 European shares rose in early
deals on Wednesday, breaking a four-day losing streak as
investors sought safe-haven assets after markets sold off
globally on the back of concerns about the effectiveness of
central bank policy.
The STOXX 600 was up 0.3 percent, rebounding from
one-month lows.
The recovery was led by a rise in Basic Resources,
which rose 0.9 percent as precious metals miners Fresnillo
and Randgold Resources were in demand as
safe-haven assets.
Sweden's Fingerprint Cards jumped 4.2 percent
after SEB started its coverage of the stock with a "buy" rating,
according to media reports.
Luxury stocks, however, came under pressure with France's
Hermes falling 6.3 percent after saying that it would
no longer provide an annual sales growth forecast starting next
year due to the uncertain trading environment. Swiss watchmaker
Richemont also fell after a disappointing
update.
(Reporting by Kit Rees, Editing by Vikram Subhedar)