European shares edge up, remain near one-month lows

LONDON, Sept 15 European shares edged higher on Thursday, looking to break off from a week-long losing run, as gains at supermarket operator Morrisons and Zodiac Aerospace lent some support to stock markets.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index, which had fallen for the last five days in a row, was up by 0.2 percent, although it remained near one-month lows.

Morrison rose 5.3 percent, the top performer on the STOXX 600, after the company returned to profit growth.

Zodiac Aerospace, which has issued a string of profit warnings over the last year, also rose 4.1 percent after reporting higher than expected full-year revenues.

However, shares in Next fell after the British clothing retailer warned of volatile trading as it reported a fall in first-half profits. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)