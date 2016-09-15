European shares edge up, remain near one-month lows

LONDON, Sept 15 European shares edged higher on
Thursday, looking to break off from a week-long losing run, as
gains at supermarket operator Morrisons and Zodiac
Aerospace lent some support to stock markets.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index, which had fallen
for the last five days in a row, was up by 0.2 percent, although
it remained near one-month lows.
Morrison rose 5.3 percent, the top performer on the STOXX
600, after the company returned to profit growth.
Zodiac Aerospace, which has issued a string of profit
warnings over the last year, also rose 4.1 percent after
reporting higher than expected full-year revenues.
However, shares in Next fell after the British
clothing retailer warned of volatile trading as it reported a
fall in first-half profits.
