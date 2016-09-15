European shares hover near one-month lows

(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on
* STOXX 600 remains near 1-month lows, down 7 pct in 2016
* Morrison rises after results
* But Next and H&M fall
* Concerns remain over weak economy, bond sell-off
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Sept 15 European shares hovered near
one-month lows on Thursday, as concerns over a weak economic
backdrop and recent heavy selling in the bond market pegged back
equities.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index, which had fallen
for the last five days in a row, was flat and remained near
one-month lows. The STOXX 600 index is also down 7 percent so
far in 2016.
Traders cited worries that recent sell-offs in the bond
market, caused by concerns that world central banks are running
out of ammunition to bolster economic growth, would mean
equities remained vulnerable to further pullbacks.
"Overall sentiment is slightly negative," said Markus Huber,
trader at City of London Markets Limited.
British supermarket operator Morrison rose 6.7
percent, the top performer on the STOXX 600, after the company
returned to profit growth.
"A better-than-expected increase in like-for-like sales at
Morrisons supermarkets saw the company deliver a very positive
set of interim results which beat forecasts," said ETX Capital
markets analyst Neil Wilson.
Zodiac Aerospace, which has issued a string of
profit warnings over the last year, also rose sharply after
reporting higher than expected full-year revenues.
However, shares in Next fell after the British
clothing retailer warned of volatile trading as it reported a
fall in first-half profits.
Rival clothing retailer H&M also fell after it
reported sales growth below analyst forecasts. [nL8N1BR0Q7
Francois Savary, chief investment officer at Geneva-based
fund management and consultancy firm Prime Partners, said his
firm had trimmed back its equity position, given the weak
economic backdrop.
"The summer rally on equities was not really backed up by
volumes and we are not out of the woods yet in terms of low
economic growth," said Savary.
