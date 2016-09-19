European shares rise, lifted by banks and energy companies

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
LONDON, Sept 19 European shares rose on Monday, marking a slight rebound after two straight weeks of losses, as gains in banking and energy company shares lifted the region's stock markets.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index, which had fallen to a six-week low on Friday, rose 0.7 percent.
A rise in the shares of heavyweight banking stocks, which had slumped on Friday following a threatened $14 billion fine on Deutsche Bank from U.S. authorities, added the most points to European stock markets.
Royal Bank of Scotland rose 0.8 percent, as Investec raised its rating on the stock to "hold" from "sell", although Deutsche Bank fell by another 2 percent, extending losses following an 8.5 percent slump in the stock on Sept. 16.
Firmer oil prices also propped up markets, with the STOXX Europe 600 Oil & Gas index advancing 0.8 percent. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
