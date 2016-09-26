European shares fall as banking and energy stocks decline

(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on
the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
* Banking and energy shares fall
* Lanxess surges after announcing Chemtura acquisition
* K+S shares fall after Deutsche Bank downgrade
* Clinton vs Trump TV debate due later
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Sept 26 European stocks fell on Monday,
weighed down by a pullback in the shares of major banking and
energy companies.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 1.4 percent.
The index remains down by around 7 percent since the start of
2016.
The STOXX Europe 600 Banking index fell 2.5 percent,
with British bank Lloyds declining by 2.8 percent after
Goldman Sachs cut its rating on Lloyds to "sell" from "neutral".
The broader European banking index remains down by around 20
percent since the start of 2016 - the worst-performing equity
sector in Europe this year - as the industry has been impacted
by concerns that negative interest rates will hit the
profitability of banks.
"Banks are still in bad shape," said Rupert Baker, a
European equity sales executive at Mirabaud Securities.
Baker added he expected European stock markets to make
little progress until the result of November's U.S. Presidential
election was known, with Democrat candidate Hillary Clinton and
Republican rival Donald Trump due to square off in their first
televised debate later on Monday.
"We're not really going to go anywhere on European markets
until the November election," said Baker.
The STOXX Europe 600 Oil & Gas index also fell 2.1
percent, reflecting a sharp drop in oil prices in recent
sessions.
Among other individual stock movers, Lanxess
surged 7.9 percent as investors welcomed its move to buy
specialty chemical company Chemtura for about $2.1
billion in cash.
"CEO Matthias Zachert has a very good track record with
acquisitions so far and Chemtura seems to be another good one,"
said DZ Bank analyst Peter Spengler.
Shares in fertiliser company K+S fell 4.7 percent
after Deutsche Bank cut its rating on the stock to "sell" from
"hold".
(Editing by Andrew Heavens)