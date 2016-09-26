European shares fall as Deutsche Bank leads financial stocks lower

(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on
* Banking and energy shares fall
* Deutsche Bank shares touch record low
* Lanxess surges after announcing Chemtura acquisition
* K+S shares fall after Deutsche Bank downgrade
* Clinton vs Trump TV debate due later
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Sept 26 European stocks fell on Monday,
weighed down by a pullback in the shares of major banking and
energy companies, with Deutsche Bank hitting a record
low.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 1.3 percent.
The index remains down by around 7 percent since the start of
2016.
The STOXX Europe 600 Banking index fell 2.3 percent,
as Deutsche Bank shares touched a record low.
German magazine Focus, citing unidentified government
sources, reported on Saturday that German Chancellor Angela
Merkel had ruled out state assistance for the lender and
rejected any interference in a U.S. justice department
investigation.
Deutsche Bank said on Monday Chief Executive John Cryan had
not asked Merkel at any time to intervene in the U.S mortgages
investigation.
British bank Lloyds also declined 3.1 percent after
Goldman Sachs cut its rating on Lloyds to "sell" from "neutral".
The broader European banking index is down by around 20
percent since the start of 2016 - the worst-performing equity
sector in Europe this year - as the industry has been impacted
by concerns that negative interest rates will hit the
profitability of banks.
"Banks are still in bad shape," said Rupert Baker, a
European equity sales executive at Mirabaud Securities.
Baker expected European stock markets to make little
progress until the outcome of November's U.S. Presidential
election. Democrat candidate Hillary Clinton and Republican
rival Donald Trump are due to square off in their first
televised debate later on Monday.
"We're not really going to go anywhere on European markets
until the November election," Baker said.
The STOXX Europe 600 Oil & Gas index also fell 1.5
percent, reflecting a sharp drop in oil prices in recent
sessions.
Among other individual stock movers, Lanxess
surged 8.1 percent after it said it would buy speciality
chemical company Chemtura for about2.4 billion euros
($2.69 billion) including debt.
"CEO Matthias Zachert has a very good track record with
acquisitions so far and Chemtura seems to be another good one,"
DZ Bank analyst Peter Spengler said.
Shares in fertiliser company K+S fell 5.7 percent
after Deutsche Bank cut its rating on the stock to "sell" from
"hold".
(Editing by Andrew Heavens and Susan Thomas)