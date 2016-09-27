European shares rebound from 1-week low, banks recover

LONDON, Sept 27 European shares bounced back
from a one-week low on Tuesday, mirroring gains in Asia where
stocks rose after Democrat Hillary Clinton was perceived by
financial market participants to be the winner of the first U.S.
presidential debate late on Monday.
Many investors appear to see Clinton as the preferred
candidate, while few are sure what a Trump presidency might mean
for international trade or the domestic economy. A CNN poll of
viewers showed 62 percent thought Clinton won the debate with 27
percent for Trump.
Cyclical stocks were in demand, with Europe's main banks
index up 0.9 percent, the top sector gainer, while
travel and leisure stocks rose 0.8 percent.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.5
percent.
Among the big movers, British lender Close Brothers
rose 3.5 percent following a rise in full-year adjusted
operating profit, while heating and plumbing products supplier
Wolseley fell 4.5 percent as tough market conditions
forced it to close 80 UK branches and a distribution centre.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash)