European shares edge higher as Deutsche Bank recovers

LONDON, Sept 28 European shares rose slightly on
Wednesday, lifted by gains among commodity stocks, while
Deutsche Bank rose from all-time lows hit in the
previous session after its CEO said there was no need of a cash
call.
By 0711 GMt, Europe's STOXX 600 index rose 0.7
percent, with the basic resources index index leading
sectoral gainers on the back of higher metal prices, while
rising crude prices helped energy stocks.
Deutsche Bank rose 3.2 percent after CEO John Cryan
personally ruled out a possible capital increase while
dismissing a report that the German lender had sought government
help to settle a $14 billion U.S. demand.
Among other big movers, TUI rose 3 percent after
the travel firm nudged up its full-year profit outlook, while
Kone fell 2 percent after the Finnish elevator maker
kept its targets unchanged.
