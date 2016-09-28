European shares rise as Deutsche Bank recovers

(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on
the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
Adds details, updates prices)
* Pan-European STOXX 600 index up 1 percent
* Miners lead sectoral gainers, oils up as crude prices rise
* Deutsche recovers after CEO says no cash call needed
* Sainsbury drops after disappointing update
By Danilo Masoni
LONDON, Sept 28 European shares rose on
Wednesday, helped by gains among commodity stocks, while
Deutsche Bank recovered from all-time lows hit in the
previous session after its CEO said there was no need of a cash
call.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 1 percent,
with basic resources stocks leading sectoral gainers on
the back of higher metal prices, while rising crude prices
helped energy stocks.
Oil prices rose on Wednesday, after sharp losses in the
previous session, as industry data showed a surprise reduction
in U.S. crude stockpiles, although worries over a lack of
agreement among producers to curb output kept a lid on gains.
British oil company Tullow Oil rose nearly 5
percent, making it the top STOXX gainer, while miners Anglo
American, Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton
all rose between 1.9 and 2.6 percent.
Consultinvest fund manager Enrico Vacccari said sentiment
was helped by a strong U.S. consumer survey released on Tuesday
afternoon, while investors' jitters surrounding the bank sector
were soothed after Deutsche Bank CEO's remarks.
Banks are the worst performing sector in Europe so far this
year and Vaccari said consolidation could help ease worries for
an industry that is struggling to make more profit because of
ultra low interest rates and sluggish growth.
"Mergers are better than capital increases," he said.
Deutsche Bank rose 3.2 percent after CEO John Cryan
personally ruled out a possible capital increase while
dismissing a report that the German lender had sought government
help to settle a $14 billion U.S. demand.
Goldman Sachs, which has a neutral rating on Deutsche Bank,
said its estimated the German lender to pay between $2.8-8.1
billion to settle the dispite although the final outcome could
be outside that range.
"As confidence erodes, settling before year-end is
important," Goldman added in a note.
Elsewhere in the sector, Royal Bank of Scotland rose
1.5 percent after the British bank agreed to pay $1.1 billion to
settle claims that it sold toxic mortgage-backed securities to
credit unions that later failed.
Among other big movers, TUI rose 3 percent after
the travel firm nudged up its full-year profit outlook, while
Kone fell 2 percent after the Finnish elevator maker
kept its targets unchanged.
Sainsbury fell more than 2 percent after Britain's
second biggest supermarket reported another drop in quarterly
underlying sales and cautioned that it did not expect a change
to competitive market conditions any time soon.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Andrew Heavens)