European shares steady, although Ericsson slumps

(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on
the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
LONDON Oct 12 European stock markets were
steady in early trading on Wednesday, although Sweden's Ericsson
led the region's technology stocks down to a one
month-low after issuing a profit warning.
The STOXX 600 index was up 0.1 percent, having
fallen in the previous session.
Germany's DAX advanced 0.2 percent. Britain's
blue-chip FTSE 100 index edged up 0.1 percent, while the
UK's FTSE 250 mid-cap index gained 0.3 percent.
Telecoms equipment maker Ericsson dropped more than 16
percent to its lowest point since 2008 after warning that its
third-quarter profit would be "significantly lower" than
expected after a downturn in its mobile broadband business had
accelerated.
Peer Nokia also dropped, down 6 percent, set for
its biggest daily loss since June 27.
Among the top risers, however, Deutsche Lufthansa
gained 4.6 percent after an upgrade from Kepler Cheuvreux, while
Ryanair and easyJet also rose.
(Reporting by Kit Rees; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)