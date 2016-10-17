European shares drop back as Marine Harvest and Pearson fall

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON Oct 17 European shares fell on Monday as weak-looking business updates from companies such as media group Pearson and Norwegian seafood company Marine Harvest weighed on the market.
Equity markets were further dented by comments late on Friday from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, whose remarks on the need for aggressive steps to rebuild the U.S. economy boosted long-dated U.S bond yields.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down by 0.4 percent, with the index down by around 7 percent so far in 2016.
Pearson fell 4.1 percent, among the worst-performers on Britain's FTSE 100 and on the STOXX 600, after the company warned of tough trading conditions.
Marine Harvest shares also fell 3.7 percent after the company cut its 2016 output guidance. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.