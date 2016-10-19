Disappointing earnings weigh on European shares

(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on
LONDON Oct 19 European shares fell in early
deals on Wednesday after a slew of weak updates weighed on
British firms Travis Perkins and Reckitt Benckiser
, while Akzo Nobel's results were hit by a weak
pound.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.4 percent,
following a 1.5 percent rise in the previous session.
Building materials supplier Travis Perkins dropped nearly 6
percent and was on track for its biggest daily loss since June
after the firm warned on its 2016 profit, blaming a
disappointing performance in its plumbing and heating business.
The company also said that it would close more than 30
branches.
Consumer goods maker Reckitt Benckiser also fell, down
nearly 3 percent after reporting a bigger than expected slowdown
in underlying third-quarter sales growth.
Price pressures and a drop in the value of sterling hit
Dutch coatings and paints maker Akzo Nobel, which retreated 2.5
percent after reporting a slide in quarterly sales.
However, among the risers, Sweden's Intrum Justitia
jumped more than 6 percent after a well-received set of results.
(Reporting by Kit Rees, Editing by Alistair Smout)